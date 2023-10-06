Ad
REVEALED: The eleventh celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2024

Roxy Shahidi has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2024.

She’s best known for her role as Leyla Harding in ITV’s Emmerdale.

She played the part from 2008 until 2011, and returned to the soap in December 2013.

Roxy was the eleventh celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2024.

She will be joining the already announced line-up of Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, comedian Lou Sanders, Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE.

World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, and Love Island star Amber Davies have also been confirmed for the line-up.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens on ITV and ITVX in January 2024.

