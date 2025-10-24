REVEALED: The current favourite to WIN The Celebrity Traitors

Cat Burns is the current favourite to win The Celebrity Traitors, following the explosive sixth episode.

MyBettingSites.co.uk has updated its odds for the next Faithful to be “murdered”, the most likely Traitor to be banished next, as well as the updated odds for the most likely winner of the competition.

Kate Garraway has the highest odds of being the next victim of the Traitors at 4/5, while Jonathan Ross maintains his number one position as the most likely first Traitor to be banished at 1/2.

David Olusoga has the highest odds of being the next wrongly banished Faithful at 6/4, while Cat Burns is still the favourite to win The Celebrity Traitors with odds of 5/4.

A spokesperson from MyBettingSites.co.uk said: “Episode 6 has left the game on edge, with three players highlighted as possible targets for murder.

“Lucy voted for Jonathan at the last round table, so he may want to avoid drawing attention to himself in case another double bluff theory puts him under scrutiny.”

“Meanwhile, Nick is likely to face more questions about his stunt during the last mission – something the Traitors could exploit to fuel suspicion against him.

“That leaves Kate as the most probable next victim, with odds of 4/5 to be the next victim of the Traitors.

“Jonathan Ross remains the frontrunner to be the first Traitor banished, with odds of 1/2, while Cat Burns continues to hold the top spot as the overall favourite to win The Celebrity Traitors at 4/5 – though her odds have slightly lengthened as some players began to question her Faithful status.”