Return of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa CONFIRMED as Ant and Dec tease ‘big twists’

The fate of the highly anticipated I’m A Celebrity…South Africa aka the All Stars version of the series, has been revealed as Ant and Dec have teased “big twists.”

Taking to Instagram, the official I’m A Celebrity account shared the big news that the series will return to our screens in 2026.

Speaking to the camera, hosts Ant and Dec shared the news, teasing “twists, bigger trials and bigger challenges.”

“Coming to ITV1 in 2026, it’s the return of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa. This time there’s a twist, because the finale will be coming to you live from the UK.”

“You at home will pick the winner, who will become an I’m A Celebrity legend.”

“Everything is bigger here, the challenges are bigger, and the trials are definitely bigger,” the pair continued.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that fan favourite Sinitta has “signed up” for the upcoming All Stars spin-off series.

After months of confidential talks, the show’s production is finalising the cast ahead of its return, and the broadcasters are reportedly “spoilt for choice.”

According to The Sun, the singer is set to join huge names such as Sir Mo Farah, Gemma Collins and Harry Redknapp.

A source said: “Sinitta was a real scaredy cat when she took part 14 years ago, screaming her way through the bushtucker trials.”

“So producers are keen to see if she has got any braver since.

“She is always hugely entertaining to watch, so viewers are in for a treat.”

Ant and Dec’s return to host another All Stars season was announced in February.

A source close to production said: “It did well last time and while they can’t do it annually, they wanted to do another.”

Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, TV host Carol Vorderman, boxing champion Amir Khan, and Coronation Street actor Helen Flanagan were among the famous past competitors in the first series.

Series six runner-up Myleene Klass was crowned the winner after defeating series 16 campmate Jordan Banjo in the final survival trial.