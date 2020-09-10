Real Housewives boss Andy Cohen addresses the possibility of Kris Jenner joining the cast of RHOBH

Fans are hoping Kris will join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – after KUWTK comes to an end

Real Housewives boss Andy Cohen has addressed the possibility of Kris Jenner joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner family announced the end of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After the news hit headlines, fans called for Kris to join the cast of RHOBH, alongside her pals Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Andy said Kris would be a “huge get” for the show, but admitted he doesn’t she would do it.

He said: “I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?”

“She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Andy continued: “I think it would be a huge get too and by the way she is already connected with the cast.”

“She’s good buddies with Kyle no joke, she knows everyone on the show. She is buddies with Rinna I think.”

“It would be a huge get, [but] I really don’t think she would do it. I don’t think she would do it as a friend [either],” he added.

Kris previously appeared on an episode of RHOBH in July, as she attended a benefit for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles at Kyle’s house.

