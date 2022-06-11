Prince Charles and Camilla set to host episode of popular BBC show from Buckingham Palace

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are reportedly set to host a live episode of Strictly Come Dancing from Buckingham Palace.

According to The Sun, Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, offered to host the historic episode during private talks with the BBC – and Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing to use the Palace ballroom later this year.

“Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered. Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle,” a source told the newspaper.

The quarter or semi-finals are being lined up for later this year, bringing The Queen’s spectacular Platinum Jubilee year to a close.

There are reports that Charles, and his Strictly superfan wife Camilla, could also share a dance at the spectacle.

Another source said: “Holding the show at Buckingham Palace’s ballroom would be a wonderful treat as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. A lot of work needs to be done to get it over the line.”

“But there is a commitment and sense of goodwill to achieve what would be an unmissable occasion to cap a very special year for the Queen and the nation,” they continued.

“Camilla and Charles would be delighted and honoured to host Strictly.”

Buckingham Palace’s huge ballroom has hosted 112 banquets throughout Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

The source added: “The ballroom already has a gallery where musicians play during state banquets. It could be perfect for Dave Arch and his live band.”