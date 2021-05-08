Popular reality show The Circle axed by Channel 4 after just three seasons

Popular reality show The Circle axed by Channel 4 after just three...

The Circle has been axed by Channel 4 after just three seasons.

The popular reality show, which was won by Irish influencer Paddy Smyth in 2019, hasn’t been commissioned for a fourth season.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told The Sun: “The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages.”

“We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.”

“In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.”

“We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series,” they added.

The news has disappointed a lot of people, as the show gained a huge fanbase over the past three years.

Why would @Channel4 cancel @C4TheCircle ffs I was ready to send me application as well. I wanted to be a cat fish… even though I already am. #TheCircleUK #channel4 — Guranisha Randhawa (@GuraLicious) May 8, 2021

Channel 4 cancel The Circle but continue to show things like Naked Attraction and John Vegas Carry on Glamping 🙄 Madness. #TheCircle #gutted — Paul Haggerty (@PaulHag87) May 7, 2021

Don’t understand after the latest series 3 drama and social media buzz, that Channel 4 would cancel the next series of @C4TheCircle 😭😭😭 — Daz (@HelloDaz) May 7, 2021

Please tell me channel 4 didnt really cancel The Circle UK… pic.twitter.com/AJQt2Tk68O — Phil (@pjsloss) May 7, 2021

@Channel4 #TheCircle Why cancel the circle?!? Best tv show in years and so popular?? Completely disagree with the decision… Channel4 is SO OUT OF TOUCH with what their viewers want 🤦🏻‍♀️ #BRINGBACKTHECIRCLE pic.twitter.com/aH9QbwIZac — 💙 (@LostinBlush) May 7, 2021

proper gutted channel 4 have cancelled @C4TheCircle 😩 why would you cancel a tv show that’s hugely popular by the nation!!! — Z A D A M A R I A ♡ (@zadageeson) May 7, 2021

The Channel 4 series, which made its debut in 2018, billed itself as a game based around social media, with the concept that “anyone can be anyone in The Circle”.

Contestants lived in the same building, but were never allowed to meet, and communicated solely using their profiles on a specially-designed app – giving them the ability to portray themselves in any way they choose.

The aim of the game was to be crowned the most popular without ever meeting the other people involved.

