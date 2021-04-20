Popular Netflix series renewed for a second season

The show premiered on the streaming giant in February

Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for a second season.

The popular series premiered on Netflix back in February, and tells the story of a mother-daughter duo making a fresh start in a new town.

Following the success of the first season, Netflix announced on Monday that another season is coming.

We’ve got big news, peaches! Ginny & Georgia will be back for a Season 2! pic.twitter.com/77wc2rPieO — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2021

Sharing the news via Twitter, the streaming giant wrote: “We’ve got big news, peaches! Ginny & Georgia will be back for a Season 2!”

Showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert said in a statement: “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia.”

“We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

A premiere date for the second season has not yet been announced, but it is set to feature ten hour-long episodes.

