Popular medical drama Holby City ending after 23 years

BBC has announced that its medical drama Holby City will end next March after 23 years.

The spin-off series to Casualty premiered on BBC One in 1999, following the lives of medical and ancillary staff at the fictional Holby City Hospital.

Sharing the news in a statement on Wednesday morning, BBC said: “We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.”

“We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.”

“Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.”

“We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high,” they added.

