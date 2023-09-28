Popular Love Island star ‘set to sign up for Dancing On Ice’

Amber Davies is reportedly set to sign up for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The 26-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2017 series of Love Island, which she won alongside Kem Cetinay.

The reality star has since pursued a professional acting career, and landed roles in West End musicals such as Bring It On: The Musical and Pretty Woman.

A source has told The UK Sun: “Amber would be a real coup for the show – she’s an amazing performer, so she’s bound to be a natural on the ice and sure to be one to watch.”

“After Love Island, she had to work really hard to be taken seriously on the stage and she proved any doubters wrong.”

“Amber is a perfectionist, and used to putting in long hours rehearsing for the stage, so she’d definitely have her eye on the prize.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are announcing our line up in the coming weeks, so any unconfirmed names are purely speculative.”

Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January 2024.

S Club star Hannah Spearrit, World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and actress Claire Sweeney have all been confirmed for the series.