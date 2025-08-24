Popular ITV presenter in ‘secret talks’ to join Dancing With The Stars amid search for co-host replacement

A popular ITV presenter is reportedly in “secret talks” to join Dancing With The Stars amid a search for a co-host replacement.

Former X Factor host and star of This Morning, Dermot O’Leary, has reportedly been “in talks” to co-host the ninth series alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

Despite the programme being mysteriously absent from RTÉ’s upcoming schedule of programming for Autumn 2025 to Spring 2026, an insider has since claimed the show is “definitely coming back.”

Since then, a source told Extra.ie that Larry Bass, CEO of Shinawill, the film and television production company behind DWTS, has been in contact with Dermott about replacing Doireann Garrihy as she prepares for maternity leave.

A source told Extra.ie: “Larry has been chatting back and forth with Dermot trying to get him to co-host Dancing With The Stars this year. But it all hinges on money, and the reality is RTÉ most likely can’t afford him.”

The news comes shortly after Kathryn Thomas dropped a huge hint that she might soon appear on the popular television series.

The popular presenter told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “I have been asked a number of times to do Dancing With The Stars, but so far I’ve resisted.”

“There might come a time, but for now my focus is on the Rose of Tralee and my radio show on Q102… but one day you may see me on Dancing With The Stars,” she said.

Despite claiming to be “an incredible freestyle dancer,” the skilled TV anchor acknowledged that she would benefit from taking professional dance training.

“If anybody asks me to do any sort of choreography, then I’m a disaster,’ she admitted.

The confession came shortly after it was reported that six celebrities have signed on to take part in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars, despite recent doubt over the show returning in 2026.

“Dancing is definitely coming back. It’s been signed, sealed, now it just has to be delivered,” an RTÉ source told Extra.ie.

“Larry is looking for four more celebs to take part. He wants to secure a really strong line-up of stars this year. The six he has signed on already are a great mix, so he’s now down to his final four.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Goss.ie earlier this week that RTÉ is planning another spring schedule launch, when fans can expect an update on the show’s return.

While there’s fresh hope Dancing With The Stars will return, Doireann Garrihy won’t be hosting the show in 2026.

The presenter, who co-hosts the show with Jennifer Zamparelli, is currently preparing to welcome her first child with her husband, Mark Mehigan.

This means the RTÉ star will be on maternity leave when the show returns in January.

Dancing with the Stars has become a mainstay of RTÉ One’s Sunday-night entertainment since its debut in 2017.

Through January to March 2025, the show’s eighth series aired successfully, which concluded with a star-studded finale on March 16, where Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and professional Laura Nolan took home the glitterball trophy.