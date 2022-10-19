Popular Grey’s Anatomy star set to return for season 19

Jesse Williams will return to Grey’s Anatomy for the show’s 19th season.

The actor left the long-running medical drama last year in the season 17 episode ‘Look Up Child’, after playing Jackson Avery for 12 seasons.

He returned to the show alongside Sarah Drew, who played April Kepner, for the season 18 finale – which was also the franchise’s 400th episode.

Jesse will guest star in the fifth episode of season 19, which he also directed, according to Deadline. The episode will be titled ‘When I Get to the Border’, and it is set to air in the US on November 3. Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is now available to stream on Disney+ for UK and Irish fans, and season 19 will premiere on the platform on October 26. Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis will join the cast in season 19 as interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. 🗣️ Paging Grey’s Anatomy fans 🗣️ Season 19 will launch exclusively in the UK on 26 October. The new season joins all previous seasons, making Disney+ the official home of Grey’s Anatomy and the only place to watch all 400+ episodes. pic.twitter.com/eKsz7uuozZ — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) October 6, 2022