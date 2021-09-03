Popular Grey’s Anatomy star announces she’s returning to the series

The actress left the show back in 2007

Kate Walsh has announced she’s returning to Grey’s Anatomy, 14 years after she left the original series.

The 53-year-old will reprise her role as Addison Forbes Montgomery in the show’s upcoming season 18.

The actress confirmed the exciting news in a video posted on Twitter, and said: “Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.”

“I’m so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast,” she continued.

“This season — eighteen! — just wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Kate made her debut on Grey’s Anatomy in the Season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd’s wife, Addison Montgomery.

The actress appeared on the show for two more seasons, before she left in 2007 to star in spinoff series Private Practice, which ran until 2013.