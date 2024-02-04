Popular actress joins the cast of MAJOR TV show

This popular comedy actress has joined the cast of The Last Of Us.

The actress joins the cast returning series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the hit series alongside new cast members Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

The 69-year-old is most recently known for her starring role in the comedy series, Schitt’s Creek, on which she played Moira Rose throughout the show’s six-season run.

According to Variety, the actress will star in season 2 of the show.

The Last Of Us is based on the hit video game of the same name created by Neil Druckmann.

The official description states “the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.”

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last Of Us received three Golden Globe nominations as well as 25 Emmy nominations at the recent awards ceremonies.

Details on the character Catherine will be playing is being kept under wraps.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay star in the critically acclaimed TV show.