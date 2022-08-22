Police investigations into the death of Princess Diana explored in new docuseries

The first episode of Channel 4’s new docuseries on the death of Princess Diana aired on Sunday night.

In 1997, the Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36, in a death that shocked the world.

Investigating Diana: Death In Paris explores the police investigations that followed the death of the beloved royal, and the conspiracy theories that spread in their wake.

The four-part series explores “how powerful individuals, the press and the internet created and fuelled conspiracy theories that overwhelmed facts and called into question the very nature of truth”.

It will also examine the public’s “insatiable demand for answers, which fuelled unprecedented press interest and the proliferation of online chatrooms, where speculation on the ‘real cause’ of Diana’s death became one of the first viral sensations of the early internet”.

Henry Singer, executive producer for Sandpaper Films, said: “This was a really important series to make — not only because we hope it will lay to rest the conspiracy theories that continue to obscure the truth of what happened in the Alma tunnel that night — but because the story is a window into the world today, where conspiracy theories no longer reside in the dark corners of the internet but have gone mainstream and are actually pushed by people in positions of real power.”

Princess Diana’s death in a car crash in 1997 shocked the world and ignited a global debate about how and why she died. Investigating Diana: Death in Paris -a 4 part docu-series- tells for the first time the story of the two police investigations into her death.

📺Sunday at 9pm pic.twitter.com/KjwxLNENVX — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) August 20, 2022

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual and commissioning editor at Channel 4, added: “This utterly compelling series explores in forensic detail what happened in the investigations following the death of Princess Diana – what it was like for the detectives working on a huge global news story that was not just a tragedy for the families involved, but a massive internet phenomenon too.”

“In the end the series asks profound questions about ourselves as a society, and the nature of truth.”

Investigating Diana: Death In Paris continues at 9pm tonight on Channel 4 and All 4.