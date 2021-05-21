Phoebe Dynevor finally addresses Regé-Jean Page’s shock exit from Bridgerton

The actress has broken her silence on his departure

Phoebe Dynevor has finally addressed Regé-Jean Page’s shock exit from Bridgerton after just one season.

The 31-year-old played the Duke of Hastings in the show’s first season, which focused on his romance with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe.

Speaking about his departure from the show on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the 26-year-old said: “I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner.”

“But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books.”

“I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show,” she explained.

“I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony.”

“Obviously it’s sad to to see [Page] go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my with my family.”

The second season of the period drama will follow Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

