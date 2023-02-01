People are raving about this new Netflix series

People are raving about new Netflix series The Snow Girl.

The Spanish mystery thriller, which is based on the bestselling novel by Javier Castillo, joined the streaming giant on January 27.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.”

When a little girl goes missing during a parade, a journalist with a dark past becomes obsessed with solving the crime. The Snow Girl is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5iiy5YRi0k — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the six-part series, which is currently the #1 TV show on Netflix Ireland.

One fan tweeted: “If anyone is looking a good binge on Netflix, The Snow Girl is freaking amazing. I’m 5 episodes in and I’m on the edge of my seat.”

Another wrote: “Omg I binged the whole 1 season of The Snow Girl on Netflix it was so good!! @netflix looking forward to season 2.”

A third fan penned: “Big fan of the Snow Girl on Netflix, best series I’ve watched in a while.”

If anyone is looking a good binge on Netflix, The Snow Girl is freaking amazing. I’m 5 episodes in and I’m on the edge of my seat. — annie (@bakersIayla) January 29, 2023

“The snow girl” on Netflix is another good watch. — applesworlld (@loveyenn1) January 30, 2023

Just finished The Snow Girl on Netflix. Good show. Those who like crime and mystery solving series will like this one too. — FPL_Vicki (@FplVicki) January 31, 2023

Omg I binged the whole 1 season of The Snow Girl on Netflix it was so good!! @netflix looking forward to season 2 — Miss Make It Happen (@CelineWhataG) January 30, 2023

Big fan of the Snow Girl on Netflix, best series I’ve watched in a while — james (@james_oglv) January 31, 2023

The snow girl on Netflix…10/10 — MARII🦋 (@Mariiamourrr) January 31, 2023

“ The snow girl ” on Netflix is realllyy good! It’s a good plot twist! — KHYA🧚🏽‍♀️✨ (@pardondestyle) January 31, 2023

The Snow Girl on Netflix has me locked in.

Soooo good! — DoseofBee (@BeeutifulBliss_) January 29, 2023

Y’all should watch The Snow Girl on Netflix it’s really good — Caresha Brownlee Stan Account ✨ (@DasTooBad) January 29, 2023

Stream The Snow Girl on Netflix now.