People are raving about this new Netflix series

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
People are raving about new Netflix series The Snow Girl.

The Spanish mystery thriller, which is based on the bestselling novel by Javier Castillo, joined the streaming giant on January 27.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.”

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the six-part series, which is currently the #1 TV show on Netflix Ireland.

One fan tweeted: “If anyone is looking a good binge on Netflix, The Snow Girl is freaking amazing. I’m 5 episodes in and I’m on the edge of my seat.”

Another wrote: “Omg I binged the whole 1 season of The Snow Girl on Netflix it was so good!! @netflix looking forward to season 2.”

A third fan penned: “Big fan of the Snow Girl on Netflix, best series I’ve watched in a while.”

Stream The Snow Girl on Netflix now. 

