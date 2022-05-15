People are loving Netflix’s new legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer.

The 10-part series joined the streaming giant on Friday, and it is currently the top trending show in Ireland.

Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the series as a Los Angeles defense lawyer named Mickey Haller.

The official synopsis reads: “When his former law partner is killed, Mickey Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial.”

“With the biggest case he’s ever had to tackle out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, Mickey discovers there may be more at stake than he thought.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the series, one viewer wrote: “Anyone looking for a new show to binge The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix is a really good watch.”

Anyone looking for a new show to binge The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix is a really good watch — dave lynch🇺🇦 (@dav38125) May 13, 2022

Another tweeted: “I watched six eps of The Lincoln Lawyer last night and it is fantastic. Thank you, Netflix. I love the books and now I love the series.”

A third fan penned: “If you’re looking for something good on Netflix to watch, check out The Lincoln Lawyer. Was up at 4 am cause I couldn’t sleep and i ended up binge watching the whole thing at a go. It’s not exceptional. But it’s a really good show.”

Check out more reactions to the show below:

I watched six eps of The Lincoln Lawyer last night and it is fantastic. Thank you, Netflix. I love the books and now I love the series. — Robin Bradford ⚾️🍹🎼📚 (@Tuphlos) May 14, 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer, on Netflix, is really good. The series and not the movie. — Dr. Ginny McDonald (@GinnyMcDonald8) May 14, 2022

If you’re looking for something good on Netflix to watch, check out The Lincoln Lawyer. Was up at 4 am cause I couldn’t sleep and i ended up binge watching the whole thing at a go. It’s not exceptional. But it’s a really good show. — Yøung Excel ☔️ (@ExcelJoab) May 14, 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer is a very good show. Y’all should check it out. It’s on Netflix. — kendrick lawal (@theAkomolafe) May 14, 2022

Michael Connelly is one of my favorite authors. Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix captures the essence of those books. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is perfect blend of charm and melancholy. Worth a watch. — Contrariwise 🌻🚜🥒🇺🇦 (@heiretik) May 14, 2022

I absolutely loved The Lincoln Lawyer series on Netflix. — Betty Hung (@bahamianmade) May 15, 2022