Patrick J. Adams hilariously credits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the resurgence of Suits

Patrick J. Adams has hilariously credited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the resurgence of Suits.

The 42-year-old former Suits star subtly shouted out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, following the recent revival of the legal drama on Netflix.

The actor updated his Instagram bio to read: “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

Patrick and Meghan, both 42, portrayed the roles of Michael Ross and Rachel Zane, who were in a romantic relationship, on-screen for nine seasons – spanning from 2011 to 2019.

The actors developed a strong friendship during their time on set, and when Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, Adams was in attendance at their wedding.

However, their contact gradually dwindled following the celebration.

In October 2020, Patrick admitted to the Radio Times that he was held back from reaching out to his former co-star due to “pure fear”.

He admitted at the time, “Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.”

Back in July, Nielsen released data indicating that the drama series, initially broadcasted on the USA Network, established a fresh record as the most-watched acquired streaming programme almost four years after its final episode aired.

Between its two streaming platforms, Peacock and Netflix, the series, featuring Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick and Meghan, clocked up a staggering 3 billion minutes of viewing during the week of June 26 to July 2.

On Netflix, the first season of Suits garnered more than 26 million hours of viewing during that specific week, as reported in Netflix’s Top Ten rankings.

The show consistently maintained its position in Netflix’s Top 10 Series for at least four weeks.

Nielsen also highlighted that the series is attracting interest from younger audiences, with the median age of viewers trending lower compared to its initial broadcast run.