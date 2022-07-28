Paige Thorne’s family break their silence as ex Love Island star claims she was ‘unkind’ in the villa

Paige Thorne’s family have broken their silence, after Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge claimed she was “unkind” to her in the villa.

The 27-year-old, who was dumped from the villa earlier this month, went live on TikTok this week to talk about her discuss her time on the show.

Coco claimed Paige had a “problem with her”, and made “unkind” jokes about her appearance.

She said: “I don’t know if she had a problem because I was also a brunette in there.”

Coco also claimed Paige was “annoyed” when other Islanders said the two looked similar.

“She obviously didn’t want to look like me and she was giggling to Gemma saying the boys said I was a four out of ten and she was a 12, which isn’t kind or nice,” the Casa Amor beauty added.

She continued: “Then to go and tell my best friend Summer that she ‘didn’t like my vibes’ when I didn’t do anything and I was trying really hard with her [Paige] because she had been the least welcoming to all of us.”

“I tried to form a bond [with Paige] but it felt like she still had an issue with me. I didn’t get with Jacques [Paige’s former beau]. I just didn’t understand her issue with me.”

“Is it because I’m another brunette in there? I don’t know.”

Paige’s family, who are running her social media accounts while she is on the show, have since released a statement following Coco’s Live.

They wrote: “Please remember there are two sides to every story. It’s very easy to talk about someone who cannot defend themselves. Those who know and love Paige know she’s an amazing person and I for one couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Coco then took to her IG Stories to ask Love Island fans to stop directing “nasty” comments towards Paige, and said she would talk to the Welsh paramedic directly about their “tiff”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

