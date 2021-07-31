Orlando Bloom defends his decision to voice Prince Harry in controversial satire series

The HBO Max show has come under fire online

Orlando Bloom has defended his decision to voice Prince Harry in a new satire series, which has sparked outrage on social media.

The Prince, created by Family Guy producer Gary Janetti, features fictionalised versions of the Royal family – and it doesn’t paint them in the best light.

The HBO Max series parodies palace life through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The show depicts eight-year-old George as a sharp-tongued child tyrant, which has prompted criticism online.

Royal fans have slammed the series on social media, and branded it “inappropriate” and “disrespectful”.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last August, Orlando revealed why he decided to take on the role of voicing Prince Harry in the series.

“Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this?’ because I’m a British boy who’s actually very proud of my roots,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

“I’ve always understood it as part of my heritage and background, and I’m not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty and affectionately done.”

The actor also admitted his fiancée Katy Perry encouraged him to accept the role.

“Katy was like, ‘You’ve got to do this. This is genius,'” he confessed.

The couple live close to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in Montecito, California.

Orlando revealed he hadn’t met the Duke of Sussex when he accepted the role, but their paths have since crossed.

“I hadn’t met him when I signed up to do it, and I subsequently met him and he’s such a nice guy and he’s got a great sense of humor,” he said.

“I hope he maintains his sense of humor through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another.”

“I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe,” he said at the time. “It always throws people together, right?”