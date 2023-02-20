One couple head to the Hideaway in Love Island teaser

One lucky couple will head to the Hideaway on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The Villa receives a text which reads: “Islanders, The Hideaway Retreat is open tonight! Please choose a lucky couple to spend a romantic night together #JustTheTwoOfUs #TimeToPlay.”

Unanimous in their decision, the Islanders instantly agree on which couple it should be.

Excitement starts to build amongst the couple’s fellow Islanders as one of the girls predicts: “I think the L bomb might be dropped.”

The boy chosen to leave the Villa for the evening admits: “I’m almost nervous because I’ve not had this one-on-one time with her.”

Which couple are heading to the Hideaway and will sparks fly as they leave the Villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.