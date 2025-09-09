Olivia Attwood reveals she is selling her Cheshire mansion after ‘challenging’ few months with husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has revealed she is putting her £1 million Cheshire mansion on the market following a “challenging” period with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack.

The Loose Women star, 34, explained that their busy work schedules left the couple spending very little time at home.

“That’s our family home in Cheshire, but we’re not in it… So, we’ve been umming and ahh-ing, because we’re both kind of emotionally holding onto that house. We love it so much.” she told the Daily Mail.

“It’s just that Cheshire doesn’t work for us anymore because we’re not there,” she continued.

In July, the mansion was targeted in an attempted burglary while Olivia was abroad, but her private security team acted quickly to prevent any major loss.

Speaking on social media about the incident, the 34-year-old said: “Some scumb**s basically smashed a second-floor window, went in, and the security team got the notification within, like, 30 seconds, and they were there within two minutes with dogs.”

“The little scumb**s ran off. They got some stuff, but they didn’t get what they came for,” Olivia said.

She added that her dogs, a rescue Shepherd and Rottweiler, would have prevented anyone from entering unchallenged.

Olivia and Bradley’s relationship also came under scrutiny after she was photographed on holiday in Ibiza with longtime friend Pete Wicks.

While the images sparked online speculation, she maintained that the trip was entirely friendly.

She acknowledged that Bradley had been upset but insisted it wasn’t serious.

“I get why Brad didn’t like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes,” she told the Daily Mail.

“But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn’t like it either, me and Brad are very similar people, we were drawn together because we’re both quite out there personality wise, we know how to have fun.”

“But I completely understand why he was a bit miffed but it was never as deep as anyone made out,” she insisted.

“People were like, oh my God, they’re getting a divorce because Pete hugged her but that’s not the case. Also, Pete is hugging me, I was just there!”

“It was just a holiday to Ibiza, who knew it would cause so much trouble? I was there with KISS, which is why Pete was there and we were hosting for them, we hosted an O beach event and a couple of my pals joined and we had a few extra days.”

Olivia and Pete started hosting their own show for KISS back in March, and had travelled to the party island to host a special episode there.

Olivia continued: “I make no secret of this, I know most people in this industry like to pretend that they are so vanilla but I am very professional at work, I work really f***ing hard, and I like to let my hair down, I have never shied away from that. I was having fun.”

“I had the best time, why would I ever not want to be having fun? That’s what I want to do.

“I am fine with the backlash, on Instagram and my followers, they love the party content and in terms of articles there are lots of good sides to this job and it’s a huge privilege and that’s one of the sides, you have to take the bad with the good.”

“People are going to comment and commentate and speculate and I know what I signed up for when I pursued this career. I don’t deep it on that level, I really don’t. I understand that it’s harder for people around me… it’s not what they signed up for but I’m fine.”

Olivia insisted the scandal has “blown over” in their house, and they are now focusing on spending some quality time together in between their busy schedules.

“It blew over. We are trying to plan how we can spend some time together, which would be nice.

“We’re back to normal life. I have been back a while now, he’s been at work, he’s really flat out with two games a week and I’m flat out working. We don’t dwell on things too long in our household,” she added.