Obsessed with The Traitors Ireland? Fill the void with The Traitors official board game

If you’ve been glued to your screen watching The Traitors Ireland, obsessing over every suspicious glance and every betrayal at the Round Table, you’re not alone.

The gripping mix of deception, strategy, and sheer drama has taken hold of the nation – and now, there’s a way to bring that deliciously tense energy into your own home.

Enter: The Traitors Official Board Game – a must-have for fans who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye when the credits roll at the end of Tuesday’s final episode.

Just like the series, the board game throws players into a web of alliances, suspicions, and strategic sabotage.

Each player is secretly assigned a role — you’ll either be a loyal Faithful or a scheming Traitor, working from the shadows to undermine the group.

Through missions and banishment votes at the “Round Table,” the Faithful try to root out the Traitors, while the Traitors aim to stay hidden and sabotage the game without getting caught. Sound familiar?

It’s social deduction at its finest — and if you’ve ever shouted “They’re clearly lying!” at the TV, this is your chance to prove how sharp your instincts really are.

Available to purchase on Very.ie, the official sponsor of The Traitors Ireland, for €24.99, the game is ideal for everything from chilled nights in with friends to more competitive family gatherings.

The rules are easy to pick up, and because everyone gets a secret role, the dynamic changes with every round – keeping things unpredictable, just like the show.

Whether you’re a natural truth-teller or a convincing liar, there’s room for all kinds of players.

And trust us: watching your friends try (and fail) to lie their way out of being a Traitor is almost as fun as the show itself.

The game comes packed with everything you need to recreate the atmosphere of The Traitors.

From mission cards and gold tokens to traitor tactics and dramatic final reveals, it mirrors the structure of the series in a way that feels genuinely immersive.

Even the “prize fund” mechanic makes an appearance – complete with endgame twists that could see everything won… or stolen.

Want to up the drama even more? Dim the lights, put on the show’s haunting soundtrack, and create your own version of the infamous Round Table.

Encourage players to make speeches before voting. Add a few house rules. The more theatrical you make it, the more immersive the game becomes.

And remember: in this game, trusting the wrong person might cost you everything.

So if the end of The Traitors Ireland has left a betrayal-shaped hole in your life, here’s your perfect fix. Buy the The Traitors Official Board Game here from Very.ie – and let the backstabbing begin.

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie