Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones shares stunning behind-the-scenes photos

The series was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones has shared a number of heartfelt behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

The new Irish drama, based on the book by Sally Rooney, has received rave reviews in Ireland and abroad.

Daisy, who plays Marianne in the series, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos alongside a sweet message about the show.

“Here are just a few of the beautiful faces involved in the making of NP, more to come later 💕,” she wrote.

“The most wonderful cast and crew and my best pals!!”

“Watch it now on @hulu and @bbcthree (ps the picture at the end was my view of an airport bookshop the first time I flew to Dublin for filming),” she added.

One of the photos shows Daisy and co-star Paul Mescal, who plays her on screen love interest Connell, laughing and celebrating with a bottle of beer.

Fans of the brunette beauty flooded the comment section to praise her work, and the show itself.

“Having to restrain myself and ration the episodes as I know I will be devastated once it’s finished. By far the best thing I’ve watched in ages xxx,” one follower penned.

“Just beautiful. You are amazing! Loved it all!” another commented.

Daisy recently admitted that the intimate scenes between her and her co-star Paul were surprisingly “unfreaky” to watch.

“I was really surprised by how beautifully it was shot and how unfreaky it was to watch,” she told the Evening Standard.

“I was halfway through watching it back before I realised I wasn’t wearing a top.”

All 12-episodes of the popular series were released on BBC iPlayer last Sunday, and the show will air on RTÉ every Tuesday night over the next few weeks.

