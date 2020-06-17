Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her father warned her about the trappings of fame

Her father was a creator of the hit reality show Big Brother

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her father warned her about the...

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed that her father warned her about the trappings of fame.

The actress, who played Marianne on the popular Irish drama, has received rave reviews for her performance worldwide.

Daisy explained that her father Philip is the director of Sky Arts and was one of the creators of Big Brother – and that he gave her the same “talk of doom” chat he used to do with the contestants.

“He was good at (saying): “Keep your head screwed on, keep your feet on the floor, don’t get too swept up in something; you’re still you, you haven’t changed, even if people around you might,” ” she told Porter magazine.

View this post on Instagram Thank you so much for having me @portermagazine ✨ A post shared by Daisy Edgar-Jones (@daisyedgarjones) on Jun 15, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

The 22-year-old also opened up about the intimate and vulnerable sex scenes, which caught viewers attention in particular.

She compared filming the raunchy scenes to shooting a fight scene.

“You need more protection because it is a stunt, with physical manoeuvres that you need to make look realistic – just like in a fight scene,” she described.

“Mentally, it’s a really vulnerable place to put yourself in.”

The 12-part series included a total of 44 minutes worth of sex scenes.

The news comes after Daisy praised her co-star Paul Mescal and called him a “friend for life.”

She expressed that she feels “lucky” to have met the Maynooth native and he is a “wonderful person.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: