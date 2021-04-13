Nicola Coughlan shares exciting news for Bridgerton fans

The actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit period drama

Nicola Coughlan has shared exciting news for Bridgerton fans.

The Irish actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, which is set to start filming the second season in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the highly anticipated second season, Nicola revealed the period drama has been renewed for another two seasons.

Sharing the exciting news via Twitter, the Galway native wrote: “#Bridgerton has just been renewed for Seasons Three AND Four!!! Thas jus a lil bit iconic.”

#Bridgerton has just been renewed for Seasons Three AND Four!!! Thas jus a lil bit iconic @netflix pic.twitter.com/7zHvq7fSMU — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 13, 2021

This author is pleased to share the most joyous of news with you, dear readers. ❤️🐝 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/RvbM3reNpZ — shondaland tv (@shondaland) April 13, 2021

Earlier this month, Regé-Jean Page confirmed his departure from the show, after playing The Duke of Hastings in season one.

While season one focused on The Duke’s romance with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, season two will center around a new love story.

The show will see Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, strike up a romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Four new actors have joined the cast ahead of the upcoming season, including Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2: Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother. Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021