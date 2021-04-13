Home TV Nicola Coughlan shares exciting news for Bridgerton fans

Nicola Coughlan shares exciting news for Bridgerton fans

The actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit period drama

Sophie Clarke
Nicola Coughlan has shared exciting news for Bridgerton fans.

The Irish actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, which is set to start filming the second season in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the highly anticipated second season, Nicola revealed the period drama has been renewed for another two seasons.

Sharing the exciting news via Twitter, the Galway native wrote: “#Bridgerton has just been renewed for Seasons Three AND Four!!! Thas jus a lil bit iconic.”

Earlier this month, Regé-Jean Page confirmed his departure from the show, after playing The Duke of Hastings in season one.

While season one focused on The Duke’s romance with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, season two will center around a new love story.

The show will see Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, strike up a romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Four new actors have joined the cast ahead of the upcoming season, including Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

