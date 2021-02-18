The upcoming series will follow six celeb couples on as they prepare for parenthood

New reality show documenting celebrity’s pregnancy journeys set to air next month

The trailer for Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant has been released.

The brand new reality show documents six celeb couples on their journey to parenthood, with a host of familiar faces set to appear on the show.

Love Island star Marcel Somerville and his fiancée Rebecca, who recently welcomed a baby boy, will feature on the series.

Jake Quickenden and his girlfriend Sophie Church, who announced their pregnancy in September, have also signed up for the upcoming MTV show.

Ex On The Beach star Charlotte Dawson, Big Brother winner Kate Lawler, Olympian Perri-Shakes-Drayton, and TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow complete the line-up.

The nine-part series will document the highs and lows of pregnancy while in lockdown, showing everything from baby showers to birthing classes.

Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant will air from Wednesday 3rd March on MTV at 8pm.