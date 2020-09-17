Home TV New Netflix show sees everyday people go undercover in dangerous prisons

New Netflix show sees everyday people go undercover in dangerous prisons

The show is already a major hit with true crime fans

Sophie Clarke
Netflix has dropped a new series for true crime lovers, which sees everyday people go undercover in dangerous prisons.

60 Days In originally aired on ABC, with six seasons of the compelling crime series.

This week, Netflix dropped season two of the show featuring 16 episodes – with seven ordinary people exposing the reality of life in Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Viewers get to watch these innocent civilians go undercover to help authorities monitor any illegal or dangerous activities happening in the prison.

The series has already got a massive reaction on Twitter, with viewers saying they were “hooked” and “obsessed” with the crime show.

