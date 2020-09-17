The show is already a major hit with true crime fans

New Netflix show sees everyday people go undercover in dangerous prisons

Netflix has dropped a new series for true crime lovers, which sees everyday people go undercover in dangerous prisons.

60 Days In originally aired on ABC, with six seasons of the compelling crime series.

This week, Netflix dropped season two of the show featuring 16 episodes – with seven ordinary people exposing the reality of life in Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Viewers get to watch these innocent civilians go undercover to help authorities monitor any illegal or dangerous activities happening in the prison.

The series has already got a massive reaction on Twitter, with viewers saying they were “hooked” and “obsessed” with the crime show.

Season 2 #60daysin on Netflix.

Episode 1 starts now…. completed within 2 days… Watch this space!!! Hooked as always — Amber-Louise x3 (@Amber_louisex3) September 16, 2020

i’m so obsessed with 60 days in on netflix atm loool — ॐ (@itsprxya) September 16, 2020

60 days in s2 on uk netflix finally *chef’s kiss* — leah (@leahculleyyy) September 16, 2020

'60 days in' on Netflix is nuts! But its so good! — K!mpossible (@BubbaBubs2007) September 16, 2020

60 days in best show on Netflix’s 🤣🤣 — M (@mface24) September 16, 2020

I was about to sleep but then I saw #60daysin had a new season on @netflix so I have decided i no longer need sleep — Wolfie (@StormOfTheNight) September 15, 2020

60 days in on Netflix is sooo good — Caitlin (@caitlinrileyxo) September 11, 2020

