Netflix viewers shook over ‘insane’ new catfish documentary

Netflix has a reputation for delivering jaw-dropping documentaries, but its latest release, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, might just top the list.

The documentary follows Lauryn and her then-boyfriend Owen, two high school students from a small town in Michigan, whose lives take a terrifying turn when they become the targets of months-long cyberbullying.

It all begins with unsettling text messages from a blocked number.

At first, they seem like a weird prank, but the messages don’t stop.

Day after day, night after night, Lauryn and Owen are bombarded with anonymous texts that are cruel, disturbing, and relentless.

For months, their lives have been overturned by harassment that seems impossible to escape.

The trailer gives just a taste of the chaos, capturing their story in a way that feels more like a horror show than a high school drama.

People speculate, theories swirl, and everyone seems to have their finger pointed at someone, but no one really knows who’s behind it.

As the harassment continues, authorities are called in, and the case takes an even more shocking turn when the FBI steps in to investigate.

The twists keep coming, leaving viewers on edge and desperate to know how it all ends.

Since the documentary premiered on August 29th, audiences have been left reeling.

Social media has been full of reactions, with people expressing shock, disbelief, and outright confusion.

“This high school catfish Netflix documentary is insane! When they showed who was cyberbullying and texting all them kids for over a year, my face is like wtf,” One viewer commented.

Another wrote, “That documentary on Netflix, The Unknown Number: The Highschool Catfish..?! When I found out who it was, I never yelled that loud ever lol like what do you MEAAANNNN?!!!!”

”I’m sorry, what on earth have I just watched?” questioned a third.

You’re going to have to watch it for yourself to fully grasp just how wild this story gets.

Trust us: It will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is currently streaming on Netflix in Ireland.

Grab some popcorn, brace yourself, and prepare for a jaw dropper.