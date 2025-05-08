Netflix viewers captivated by ‘twisty’ thriller series that is ‘worthy of a binge’

Netflix viewers have been captivated by the latest “twisty” thriller series that is “worthy of a binge.”

The series, The Madness, is an eight-part limited series, that is packed full of suspense.

According to the synopsis: “It delves into the tale of news commentator Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) who discovers the dead body of a ‘notorious white supremist.'”

He is soon framed for the murder and entangled in the homicide investigation.

Alongside Coleman, the thriller stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz and others.

Since its 2024 premiere, The Madness has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning a solid 76 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans took to X to review the series, with viewers saying “i’m living for it.”

One wrote: “The Madness on #Netflix is truly unhinged. I’m only on episode 5 and I’ve already been lied to, twisted around, and gaslit by a show—but I’m living for it. The layers? The chaos? I’m locked in.”

Another wrote: “#TheMadness is stressing me the fuck out and I’d like it to please have a mind for my poor nerves anytime anything happened during that pilot ep, all I could think was “what the fuck is it now?!”, “no, absolutely not, fuck off, NO!” & “this makes me so uncomfyyyyyyy“

A third wrote: “The show Madness on Netflix is great”

A fourth wrote: “The Madness on netflix 10/10”

