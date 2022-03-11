Netflix users threaten to cancel subscription after major price increase

Netflix users are threatening to cancel their subscriptions, after the streaming service announced another major price increase.

Effective immediately, the basic plan will increase from €7.99 to €8.99 a month, and the standard plan will jump from €12.99 to €14.99 per month.

The premium plan will also increase from €17.99 to €20.99.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.”

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.”

“We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”

It’s safe to say Netflix users are fuming over the price increase, and have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Jeez @netflix I do like your service but it feels like a price hike every month or so in Ireland. €11.99 to €20.99 since I’ve been a subscriber. — Nialler (@niallerc) March 10, 2022

Definitely cancelling @NetflixUK @netflix another price hike, you can f**k off if you think I’m paying anymore. — Steven Walsh (@guflfc82) March 11, 2022

Netflix raises its price again for uk customers seriously considering just cancelling — bobby (@bobstar1701) March 10, 2022

Is anyone else going to cancel their Netflix subscription? I know I am! pic.twitter.com/xMhO5RzT2H — JonyPro (@JonyPro88) March 10, 2022

who do netflix to be doing price increases??? i will cancel RIGHT NOW — wanji2•0🇨🇩! (@wanjis2point0) March 11, 2022

Thanks to Netflix for giving me the kick up the bum I need, I’m sick of all these price hikes so time to go through and kick to the curb the ones I don’t need. I can’t control fuel or energy prices but I can control this. Byeee @netflix https://t.co/OvegljSQoT — Girlireland37 (@h_irish37) March 10, 2022