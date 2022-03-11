Netflix users threaten to cancel subscription after major price increase

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Netflix users are threatening to cancel their subscriptions, after the streaming service announced another major price increase.

Effective immediately, the basic plan will increase from €7.99 to €8.99 a month, and the standard plan will jump from €12.99 to €14.99 per month.

The premium plan will also increase from €17.99 to €20.99.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.”

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.”

“We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”

It’s safe to say Netflix users are fuming over the price increase, and have taken to social media to express their frustration.

