Netflix share stunning photos from the upcoming season of The Crown

Netflix have shared some stunning photos from the upcoming season of the Crown.

The fourth series, which will premiere on November 15th, will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change.

One of the images shows Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, as they arrive at the Royal Opera House.

Another features Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, depicting the moment she arrived at Downing Street in 1979 after being elected Prime Minister for the first time.

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

A third photo also shows the Queen, played by Olivia Colman, and her husband Prince Phillip (Tobias Menzies) at the Royal Variety performance in 1984.

The fourth season of The Crown is set to document Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, they decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.

One year later, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident on August 31st, 1997.

