Netflix releases the final season of You – but is it worth the wait?

Netflix has released the final season of You.

For four seasons, Penn Badgley’s portrayal of serial killer Joe Goldberg has captivated viewers, making You one of Netflix’s most popular series.

After the horrific events of season 4, the stakes are higher than ever in season five – but does the final season live up to the hype? Read on to find out… (don’t worry, no spoilers!)

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

The new season picks up three years after Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) left London for New York City.

Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, Joe is her loyal husband who has been dubbed Prince Charming by the adoring public, and they’re both following through on their pact to help each other do good.

But as a the teaser hints, and longtime followers of the misadventures of Joe Goldberg can guess, reconciling who Joe has been with who he wants to be is an ongoing project.

As the season unfolds, Joe will not only cross paths with a young woman, played by Madeline Brewer, who makes him reconsider his affluent life, but will also contend with his wife Kate’s siblings.

So without spoiling the ending, is season five of You a fitting end to the series?

According to Collider‘s Therese Lacson, season five “isn’t as bloody as some of its predecessors” but it’s “still just as thrilling”.

“Ultimately, You Season 5 is a welcome back-to-basics conclusion. It isn’t reinventing the wheel, which is good considering how last season’s shakeups were received, and it doesn’t leave any glaring plot holes for us to ponder,” she wrote in a review of the final season.

However, other reviewers weren’t so impressed by the show’s finale.

The Guardian gave the final season two out of five stars, and described the ending as “insulting rubbish” and “so bad that it’s offensive”.

The Telegraph also published a scathing review of the final instalment, which they claimed “will bludgeon your attention-span to death”.

All seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix now.