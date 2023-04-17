Netflix releases teaser trailer for new dating series The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Looking for a new dating show to binge? Netflix has just released a teaser trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

The show follows five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, who are at a crossroads in their relationship.

The streaming giant explains: “One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued.”

“And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures. ”

Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who will host the show, tells the couples in the teaser: “You’re all here because someone in your relationship has issued an ultimatum. Each of you are compatible with multiple people here.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres on Netflix on May 24.

Check out the dramatic teaser trailer below: