Netflix releases first look at Derry Girls creator’s new show with all-star cast

Netflix have unveiled a first look at their new collaboration with Lisa McGee.

In March of last year, the streaming giant announced that a new dark comedy, titled How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, was now in production.

The eight-part series has been created by award-winning screenwriter Lisa McGee, who is best known for creating the beloved comedy Derry Girls.

To celebrate Lisa’s first project with Netflix, the streamer has now treated fans to a first look at the upcoming series.

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release eight stills from How To Get To Heaven From Belfast.

The new series features an all-star Irish cast, with The Dry’s Roísín Gallagher, Unforgotten’s Sinéad Keenan and A Thousand Blows’ Caoilfhionn Dunne taking on their respective leading roles as Saoirse, Robyn and Dara.

Included in the supporting cast will be After Life’s Tom Basden, Derry Girls’ Art Campion, Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley, The Responder’s Josh Finan, and Brassic’s Bronagh Gallagher.

Rounding out the supporting cast will be Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon, Heartstopper’s Darragh Hand, Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keeffe, and MobLand’s Emmett J. Scanlan.

Netflix’s official logline for the series states that it will focus on “friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t turn out quite like you’d expected.”

It continues: “Clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn, and dependable, inhibited carer Dara have been a tight-knit group since school. Now in their late 30s, but still as close as ever, these three friends are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives.”

It adds: “When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past.”

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast will debut on Netflix in February, with an exact release date yet to be announced.