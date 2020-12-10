The first season will join the streaming giant in January

Netflix release trailer for new series filmed in Wicklow

Netflix have released the trailer for a new series filmed in Wicklow.

Fate: The Winx Saga is an upcoming drama series based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club.

The six-part first season tells the story of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

While learning to master their magical powers, the friends must also navigate love, rivalries, and monsters.

Production for the show started in Ireland in September last year, and it stars Normal People star Eliot Salt, who played Marianne Sheridan’s friend Joanna in the hit series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Abigail Cowen also stars in the drama, along with Irish actress Eva Birthistle, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha and Elisha Applebaum.

Fate: The Winx Saga joins Netflix on January 22, 2021.