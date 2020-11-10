Netflix release trailer for Christmas interior design series

Is it time to put the decorations up yet?

Netflix have released the trailer for a new Christmas interior design series.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas is joining the streaming platform next week, and promises to put viewers in the festive mood.

The show will follow interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley, as he spreads holiday joy and transforms everyday homes into Christmas spectacles.

Working alongside his trusted team of “elves”, Mr. Christmas will help deserving families prepare for the most wonderful time of the year by giving their homes jaw-dropping makeovers.

Bradley will give viewers tips and advice to take their home decorating to the next level, showing off dazzling light displays and fabulous Christmas trees.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas will join the platform on November 18.