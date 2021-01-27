Netflix release the trailer for true crime docuseries on the mysterious death of Elisa Lam

The highly anticipated series is joining the streaming giant next month

Netflix have released the trailed for their true crime docuseries on the mysterious death of Elisa Lam.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is brought to the streaming giant by the director of ‘The Ted Bundy Tapes’ and ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’.

Canadian student Elisa was reported missing in February 2013, with CCTV footage of her last known siting on the day she went missing going viral.

Footage was retrieved from the security camera in an elevator, which saw the 21-year-old exiting and re-entering the lift multiple times.

Elisa appeared to be gesturing and talking to someone in the hallway, and appeared to hide in the seemingly malfunctioning elevator.

On February 19, Elisa’s body was discovered in a water tank on top of the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles by maintenance workers, with her death ruled an accidental drowning.

The unsettling security footage prior to her disappearance as well as the history of deaths and murders in the hotel fuelled speculation about the circumstances of Elisa’s death, with claims of paranormal activity.

In the trailer, a former hotel manager of the Cecil Hotel asks: “‘Is there a room here that maybe somebody hasn’t died in?’ I never got used to that. Never got used to that.”

A man explains: “The last footage that we have of her was inside the elevator. That’s where the case starts to go askew.”

The former hotel manager added: “I would’ve never thought what was about to happen, could happen.”

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel joins Netflix on February 10.