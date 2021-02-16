The artist was shot dead in 1997 at the age of 24

Netflix release the trailer for documentary on legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

Netflix have released the trailer for a documentary on the life of The Notorious B.I.G.

The late rapper, who’s real name was Christopher Wallace, was shot dead in 1997 at the age of 24 in an unsolved murder.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell will follow the life of the rap music legend with rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

According to Netflix, the documentary is “an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the centre of rap lore for more than 20 years”.

The rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace and close friend Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs are the documentary’s executive producers, with the film set for release on March 1.

Take a look at the trailer: