Netflix release official trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ new series Inventing Anna

Netflix have released the official trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ brand new series, Inventing Anna.

The show follows a journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and their money.

But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Inspired by the true story of a total fake. Inventing Anna premieres February 11

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’ by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox also star in the series, which is set for release on February 11, 2022.