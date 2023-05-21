Netflix fans rejoice as popular show is renewed for TWO more seasons

We have some good news for fans of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia.

The popular series, starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, has officially been renewed for two more seasons.

Season 2 of the comedy-drama joined the streaming giant back in January, and it was a huge hit with viewers.

Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! pic.twitter.com/mPXSEFA0o9 — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2023

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”

Reacting to the news of the show’s renewal, one fan wrote: “THANK YOU GOD.”

Another penned: “Ginny & Georgia renewed for both a third and fourth season? We won.”

A release date for the new seasons has not yet been revealed.