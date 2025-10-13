Netflix drops first teaser trailer for Bridgerton season four as premiere date revealed

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Bridgerton season four and revealed the premiere date of the well-loved series.

The first four episodes will debut on January 29, 2026, with the remaining four dropping on February 26.

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict refuses to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

A synopsis of season four reads: “Sophie Beckett has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton.

“But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton.”

The fourth season marks the halfway point for the Bridgerton TV series adaptations.

The streaming service will adapt all eight of the books, which are based on Julia Quinn’s romance series about the eight siblings of the titular Bridgerton family.

It was announced in May that the hit series had been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, while season four is set to be released in 2026.

With her marriage to John, played by Victor Alli, already taking place on the series, Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd, has been viewed as a possible candidate to lead season 5.

Additionally, there is Eloise, who has not yet made her eagerly anticipated starring role debut.

She is anticipated to be one of the next Bridgerton siblings to appear in their own season, but has yet to interact with her love interest, Phillip Crane, played by Chris Fulton.