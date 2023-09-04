Netflix drop first teaser for the sixth and final season of The Crown

Netflix have dropped the first teaser for the sixth and final season of The Crown.

The popular series, which will come to an end later this year, will see Elizabeth Debicki return as Princess Diana and Dominic West will reprise his role as a young King Charles.

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, Netflix wrote: “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

The teaser shows the upcoming series will show Charles’ wedding to Camilla Bowles.

The sixth season is also expected to depict the Paris tunnel car crash that killed Princess Diana and her partner Dodi Fayed in August 1997.

Filming for the final season began earlier this year at St Andrew’s University – where Prince William and Kate Middleton first met back in 2001.

Rufus Kampa will portray a young Will from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy was cast as Will’s future wife Kate.

Season 6 of The Crown will mark all three actors’ professional screen debuts.

