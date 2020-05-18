It's just what we need!

Netflix confirms The Umbrella Academy is returning this summer

Netflix has confirmed that the second series of The Umbrella Academy will stream this summer.

The cult hit, which stars Irish actor Robert Sheehan, is back for more this July.

Sharing the official trailer on social media, the broadcaster announced the show will be back on July 31st.

Take a look:

☂️ NEWS ☂️ The Umbrella Academy returns. Season 2 arrives 31st July. pic.twitter.com/YOaCnOn8WR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2020

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.