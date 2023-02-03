Netflix confirms the return of popular series Sex/Life alongside steamy teaser

Netflix has confirmed the return of popular series Sex/Life, alongside a very steamy teaser for season two.

The show’s second season will premiere on March 2, with Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos reprising their roles as Billie, Cooper and Brad.

A short synopsis for season two reads: “Billie navigates new challenges — and fresh desires — as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all?”

The teaser features a voiceover from Billie, who says: “Not everyone has it, the desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives. To stop trying to do the right thing, while denying our truth.”

“But those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters. Because once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there’s no going back.”

Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos will once again be joined by Margaret Odette, Li Jun Li and Jonathan Sadowski in season two, as well as new additions Dylan Bruce, Cleo Anthony, Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun and Craig Bierko.