We can't wait for this!

Netflix confirm release date for third season of The Sinner

Netflix has confirmed that the third season of The Sinner will be released on June 19.

The news comes at the perfect time, as fans of the streaming service have been pining for new content amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The crime anthology series, which stars Bill Pullman, follows a different crime each season.

Pullman plays Detective Harry Ambrose, who investigates various atrocious murder cases – and tries to analyse the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes.

The upcoming season stars new cast member Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns, an unsuspecting resident of Dorchester and dad-to-be – whose dark past comes to light.

The official synopsis reads: “The Sinner’s third instalment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York.”

“Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

The cast also includes Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Eddie Martinez.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.