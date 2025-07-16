Netflix announces return date for Love Is Blind: UK for second season as they promise to ‘unleash the mess’

Netflix have announced the return of Love Is Blind: UK for a second season as they promise to “unleash the mess.”

Just like the US version, the series sees singletons choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, the series vows to uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

In a teaser for the upcoming series, one woman is heard saying: “It’s madness falling in love through a wall,” while another declares: “I’ve found my husband.”

A man’s voice can then be heard saying: “I don’t find it difficult to date multiple women” before a woman’s voice says: “That’s very disrespectful, I’m not your plan B.”

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote: “Unleash the magic…unleash the mess. The Love is Blind: UK pods reopen on August 13, only on Netflix.”

“Can you really fall for someone, without ever setting eyes on them? Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will say ‘I Do?'”

The first four episodes of the series will be available to watch on August 13, with episodes five to eight dropping on August 20, and the final two to be released on August 27.