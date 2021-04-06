A host of new faces are joining the show's cast

Netflix announce four new stars for second season of Bridgerton

Four new actors have joined the cast of Bridgerton for season two of the period drama.

The upcoming season will follow Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

The cast’s new arrivals include Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2: Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother. Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister, and Conn will star as Mary, Kate’s mother.

Lynch has been cast as Theo Sharpe, and Young will appear as Jack.

The second season of the popular drama will start filming in the UK in the next few weeks.