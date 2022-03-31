Netflix announce the cast of the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series

The upcoming Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, has announced its full cast.

The prequel series “will chronicle [Queen Charlotte’s] rise to prominence and esteemed power.”

Sex Education star India Ria Amarteifio will play the younger version of Queen Charlotte, while Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the older Queen.

All hail Queen Charlotte! For her next series, Shonda Rhimes will chronicle Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power in a prequel that will see Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Ria Amarteifio join the Bridgerton-verse as Young Queen Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RSVWCDK4TK — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2022

India started her acting career as a child in Matilda the Musical and rose to fame with her roles in Sex Education, Doctor Who and Line of Duty.

Bridgerton Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the cover of the script for the first episode of the prequel, with the pilot named ‘Queen to Be.’

She captioned the photo: “Prepare for The Queen’s return.👑”.

Golda and India will be joined by Adjoa Andoh, 59, who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, with a younger version of the socialite set to be played by up-and-coming actress Arsema Thomas.

Other cast members include Ruth Gemmell, 54, reprising her role as Lady Bridgerton and new addition Corey Mylchreest, who is set to take on the role of a young King George

Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley, 58, will also join the spinoff’s cast as Princess Augusta, who has been referred to as a “royal determined to do whatever it takes to maintain her family’s power.”

The show’s synopsis teases that she must learn to navigate palace life after becoming betrothed to the King against her will.

The announcement of the new show’s cast follows the highly anticipated return of Bridgerton for its second season, which premiered on Netflix on March 25.

A release date for Queen Charlotte is yet to be announced.