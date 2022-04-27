Netflix announce new cast members and release date for season two of Bling Empire

Netflix has announced new cast members for season two of Bling Empire, which is returning to the streaming platform on May 13.

Bling Empire, described as “the reality TV version of Crazy Rich Asians”, follows the lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles.

The show’s first season, which aired in January 2021, gained a huge following and fans are dying for the second season to arrive on the streaming service.

Season 1 favourites Shay, Kevin Kreider, Cherie Chan, Kim Lee, Gabriel Chiu, Kane Lim, Jessey Lee, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine Chiu will all return.

However this season will also see the arrival of some new faces that go by the names of Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris.

Fans of reality TV may already recognise Dorothy from E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which she starred on for four seasons.

The star, who is the daughter of real estate tycoon Roger Wang, has also appeared on shows like Famously Single and Fetch Me A Date.

The official synopsis for season two reads: “This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned.”

“As Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare.”

Season two of Bling Empire hits Netflix on May 13, 2022.